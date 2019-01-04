Glen of the Mad

The Glen is home to a special well known as Tobar na nGealt, the Well of the Insane, and ancient Celtic mythology claims that the water in the well holds a unique healing power for people who suffer with mental illnesses. There is lithium in the water, an ingredient used in modern medicine to treat mental conditions such as bipolar disorder. Produced by Murt Mulcahy.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/25_12_GLEN.mp3