Glasses Found at Fitzgerald Stadium last Sunday

A pair of prescription glasses were found in the stand at Fitzgerald Stadium last Sunday . Owner can contact 064 6641497
Tralee business nominated for national food award
A Tralee business is nominated for a national food award.Doireann Barrett's the Gluten Free Kitchen Company is short-listed in the Free From / Vegan...
Application by brewing company in Killarney appealed to An Bord Pleanála
An application by a brewing company in Killarney has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.The Killarney Brewing Company Limited had applied to Kerry County...
Murder trial of a South Kerry man begins this morning
The murder trial of a South Kerry man will begin this morning.Blake Sweeney of 31 Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen is facing a murder charge, following...
Terrace Talk – July 15th, 2019
On this weeks show, a studio panel of John Kennedy, Denny Long & Liam Brosnan review Kerrys victory over Mayo in phase 1 of...
Tralee Town Park: The Sheldon Cooper Connection – July 15th, 2019
Children taking part in the Goalmine camp at IT Tralee had a task of coming up with a project that could be adapted in...
We Believe our Dog’s Trying to Make her Way Home – July 15th, 2019
Tom O’Donnell got in touch to make this appeal for the public’s help.