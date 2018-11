Daniele and Antoinette Giovanelli of Giovanelli’s restaurant in Killorglin have spoken of their difficulties in finding staff.

This is in spite of the figures from the 2016 census showing Killorglin to have an unemployment rate of 15%.

Last night, Daniele, owner and chef, cooked and also served as there was no waiting staff.





Speaking to Radio Kerry Antoinette says they are now turning away customers due to being short staffed.