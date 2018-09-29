An Ghaeltacht Relegated From County Senior Football Championship

An Ghaeltacht have dropped out of the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship.

They’ve been beaten 0-18 to 2-7 in Killorglin by Kenmare Shamrocks, with Sean O’Shea starring for the winners with 11 points.

It was 1 point apiece after 5 minutes but two quick Rob O’Shea goals had An Ghaeltacht in control and they led 2-2 to 3 points by the 13 minute mark.





The gap was down to 2 by the 20 minute mark at 2-2 to 6 points and Kenmare had the next two points to draw level. The sides swapped points to leave it level at the short whistle at 2-3 to 0-9.

The second half belonged to Kenmare and they went ahead by 14 points to 2-6. Kenmare led by 3 at the three quarter mark; 0-15 to 2-6 and went to to maintain their Championship status.