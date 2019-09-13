Germans and Bloomberg presenter showcasing Kerry

Over half a million Germans are expected to tune into a television programme on Kerry and the Wild Atlantic Way.

A crew from a national TV station in Germany has been filming this week at different locations including Inch Strand and around Slea Head for a popular travel programme.

They’re here as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland; Germany is the third-largest source of visitors to the island of Ireland.

Meanwhile a Bloomberg Television presenter has been holidaying in Kerry and sharing photographs on social media.

Haslinda Amin is Chief International Correspondent for Southeast Asia and an anchor for Bloomberg; she’s been driving the Ring of Kerry, and has visited Waterville and Dingle.