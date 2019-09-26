German ambassador to Ireland visits Tralee

The German ambassador to Ireland has visited Tralee.

Deike Potzel and her colleagues met with the Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, the Acting Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Terry O’Brien, and representatives of the council’s Economic Development Unit this week.

The German-Irish Chamber of Industry and Commerce and Tralee Chamber Alliance signed a Certificate of Partnership to further strengthen economic and business links between Tralee and Germany.

The ambassador also visited the Borg Warner plant in Tralee and met with other industry leaders and representatives in the county.