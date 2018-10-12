Reposing at his residence in Claddanure West, Kenmare on Sunday from 3 to 8pm. Requiem mass in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare. Enquiries to Finnegans Funeral Home, Kenmare.
Latest News
Kerryman facing human trafficking charges appears in Greek court
A Kerryman who was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Greece where he was helping migrants has appeared in court.Sean Binder, who...
Staff at IT Tralee, who are members of the Fórsa trade union, will begin...
Staff at IT Tralee, who are members of the Fórsa trade union, will begin industrial action on Monday.The trade union will commence action...
Catherine Moran, Main Street, Waterville, Co. Kerry and late of Knockaderry, Co. Limerick
reposing at Reidy's Funeral Home, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick on Saturday from 6 to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Knockaderry Church on Sunday Morning for 1...
Gerard O Sullivan, Claddanure West, Kenmare
Reposing at his residence in Claddanure West, Kenmare on Sunday from 3 to 8pm. Requiem mass in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare on Monday at...
Contrasting Fortunes For Kerry In Munster Colleges GAA
U16.5 B Hurling Quarter Final Causeway Comp 2-9 Coláiste An Spioráid Naomh Bishopstown 0-7U15 C Football Quarter Final Iver Sceine Kenmare 1-7 Rockwell...
Latest Sports
Contrasting Fortunes For Kerry In Munster Colleges GAA
U16.5 B Hurling Quarter Final Causeway Comp 2-9 Coláiste An Spioráid Naomh Bishopstown 0-7U15 C Football Quarter Final Iver Sceine Kenmare 1-7 Rockwell...
Munster Player Of The Year Award For Kerry Footballer
Kerry’s Siofra O’Shea is to receive the Munster Young Player of The Year from the Ladies Football Association.The Caherdaniel native starred for the Kingdom...
Kerry Rugby Update
The road to St James' Park begins this evening as holders Leinster host Wasps in the Heineken Champions Cup.Munster play tomorrow and there’s...