Gerard O Connor of Springmount, Duagh

Gerard, son of the late Michael and Bridie is very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Margaret, his loving children Sharon, Niamh, Gearóid, Darragh and Clodagh, brothers Kevin, Fr. Declan, Brendan and Brian, sisters Valerie and Carmel,sons-in-law Simon and Seán, Gearóid’s partner Jessica, Darragh’s partner Kelley, grandchildren Tadhg, Róisín, Donagh, Aoibhín, Fiadh and Éabha, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family. For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart St Brigid’s Church, Duagh on Saturday at 12.30pm en route to Springmount Cemetery Duagh.

Family Flowers Only please. Donations of desired to Pieta House. House private please. The family intends to hols a Memorial Mass to celebrate Gerard’s life at a later date.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

