Gerard Mc Elligott, Curraghatoosane , Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons funeral home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (Jan 8th) from 5 pm to 7 pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in St. Johh Paul ll Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. No flowers please, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.