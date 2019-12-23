Gerard Hussey, Ó Chúis, Ballyvelly and formerly of Duagh and Castle Countess, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee today (Mon Dec 23rd) from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen on Tuesday morning for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR