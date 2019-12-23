Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee today (Mon Dec 23rd) from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen on Tuesday morning for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
SOCCERThe Professional Footballers' Association is demanding a review by the U-K government into racism in football.Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger was allegedly abused during their 2-nil...
Man extradited to Ireland and held at Killarney Garda Station due in court
A man who was extradited to Ireland from Hungary last week and held at Killarney Garda Station over the weekend is due in court...
Gerard Hussey, Ó Chúis, Ballyvelly and formerly of Duagh and Castle Countess, Tralee.
Jerome O’Rahilly, Knocknagree, Co. Cork.
Arriving for prayers of reception to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree at 5.30pm this evening (Dec 23rd). Requiem mass will take place tomorrow Tuesday...
SOCCERFormer England defender Gary Neville feels players should be empowered to walk off the pitch in protest at racist abuse.Chelsea's 2-nil Premier League win...
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week