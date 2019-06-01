Gerard Harnett, Main Street, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday, (June 2nd), from 4pm, followed by removal at 7pm to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, (June 3rd), at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale.
National Matchplay Championships Day One Review
The Rocklodge club in Cork is this weekend hosting the National Ladies and Gents Matchplay Championships.Jason O’Connor reports
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Kerry TD says lack of capacity in Mid Kerry secondary school needs to be...
A Kerry TD says the lack of capacity in a Mid Kerry secondary school needs to be addressed.Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Martin Ferris...
Road users advised to take care on Kerry roads this weekend
Road users are being advised to take care on Kerry roads this weekend.Large numbers of people are expected to spend the bank holiday weekend...
