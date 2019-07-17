Gerard ‘Gerry’ Enright, Kimego, Caherciveen and formerly of Tralee

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Caherciveen on Thursday from 5 to 8pm. Arriving at 10.30am on Friday morning to The Daniel O Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen for 11 O Clock Requiem Mass. Cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. at 4pm. Immediate family flowers only. Donations if desired to Kerry Mountain Rescue or Valentia lifeboat.
Latest News
Brendan Griffin says he has confidence in the Health Minister
Kerry's junior minister says he has confidence in the Health Minister.Simon Harris is under pressure as to when he knew about the latest controversy...
18 men charged with dangerous driving during Rally of the Lakes to have cases...
18 men charged with dangerous driving following the Rally of the Lakes will have their cases heard in September. Aged between 21 and 27, the...
Tralee Greyhound Stadium says attendance and sponsorship unaffected following tv show
The Manager of Tralee Greyhound Stadium says a recent RTE Investigates programme on the greyhound industry hasn't impacted on their business.The show claimed 6,000...
Derrynane Historic Park to receive Green Flag today
Derrynane Historic Park is one of nine OPW sites that will receive Green Flags today.Located in Caherdaniel, Derrynane House is the ancestral home of...
Two fire units spend five hours tackling gorse fires in South Kerry yesterday
Two units of the Kerry Fire Service spent five hours tackling gorse fires in South Kerry yesterday.Fire Control in Limerick says two units were...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
RESULTSEast Kerry Junior Championship 2019 sponsored by Killarney Carpet & Furniture CentreCurrow 3-15 Firies 0-12Killarney Legion 1-11 Gneeveguilla 0-10Dr Crokes 0-10 Spa 3-13Scartaglen 1-12...
Ballymac Man Into Munster Handball Semi-Final
There was a win for Ballymac's Daire Keane in the Munster 60 x 30 Junior Singles Quarter Final.He overcame Cork's Shane Flynn 21-7, 21-16.
Kerry Supporters Bus For Munster Under 20s Final
The Kerry Supporters Club will be running a bus to tomorrow night's Munster Under 20s Football Final in Cork.All seats must be booked by...