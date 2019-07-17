Gerard ‘Gerry’ Enright, Kimego, Caherciveen and formerly of Tralee

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Caherciveen on Thursday from 5 to 8pm. Arriving at 10.30am on Friday morning to The Daniel O Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen for 11 O Clock Requiem Mass. Cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. at 4pm. Immediate family flowers only. Donations if desired to Kerry Mountain Rescue or Valentia lifeboat.