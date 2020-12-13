Gerard (Buddy) Brosnan, Dromadabeg, Lyreacrompane, Listowel.

A private family Requiem Mass for Buddy will take place on Monday, (December,14th), in the Sacred Heart Church, Lyreacrompane, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lyreacrompane Cemetery.

Family Information – :Predeceased by his parents John and Betty, Gerard (Buddy) will be sadly missed by his brothers, Den, and Seán, sisters, Mary, Sheila, and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Buddy Rest in Peace

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

