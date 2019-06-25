Geraldine O’Sullivan nee O’Gorman, Ballinorig Close and formerly of Boherbee, Tralee

reposing at Horan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

