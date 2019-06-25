Geraldine O’Sullivan nee O’Gorman, Ballinorig Close and formerly of Boherbee, Tralee

reposing at Horan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
The Phenomenal Fourth Class – June 25th, 2019
The pupils of 4th class in St John’s National School, Kenmare have recently launched their literary careers. They were assisted by best-selling author and...
Less of the Aggro Aimed at Agri-contractors & Tractor Drivers – June 25th, 2019
That’s the message from Kieran who’s an agricultural contractor. He believes tractor drivers get an unfair rap from some other motorists. He told Treasa...
Legal Lowdown – June 25th, 2019
Solicitor and law lecturer, Miriam McGillycuddy, answers your questions on the last Tuesday of every month.
Match Details Confirmed For Round 1 Of County Senior Hurling Championship
Match details have been confirmed for Round 1 of the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship.Games are to go ahead as 2 double headers...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESWexford's Aidan Nolan is set to miss this weekend's Leinster Hurling final with Kilkenny.Nolan was red-carded late in Wexford's round robin...
Three All-Ireland Winning Kerry Teams To Be Honoured
Three Kerry teams will be honoured at the Gaelic Player Association’s Football Legends Lunch on the eve of the All-Ireland Football final.The winning...