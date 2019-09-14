Geraldine Naughton née Lane, Gallowsfield Estate, Tralee and formerly of Bandon, Co. Cork.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (Sept 15th) from 3pm to 5pm.  Removal at 5pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Followed by private cremation.  Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Coronary Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

