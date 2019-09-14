Geraldine Naughton née Lane, Gallowsfield Estate, Tralee and formerly of Bandon, Co. Cork.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (Sept 15th) from 3pm to 5pm. Removal at 5pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Coronary Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Kerry Resume All-Ireland Final Glory Bid
Kerry will this evening replay their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final, in search of a first Sam Maguire since 2014.Opponents Dublin are going for...
Kerry Basketball Side Reveal New Signings
Team Tom McCarthy’s St. Mary’s Castleisland have signed Emma Sherwood and Loretta Maher ahead of the upcoming Ladies National League season.Maher of St....
Airtricity League Continues Today For Kerry
Kerry are away today in the SSE Airtricity U19 League.They kick off at Cabinteely at 2. JK Sports 12's Division 1 Ballyhar 4-1 Ballyheigue Park B 2-7...
Listowel Races Concludes Today
Listowel’s Harvest Festival concludes this afternoon.The first of 8 is at 1.45.The feature today is at 3:25, the M.J. Carroll ARRO Handicap Hurdle over...
Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESIt's take-2 for the footballers of Kerry and Dublin this evening.They replay their All Ireland Football final at Croke Park.Kerry are unchanged from...
