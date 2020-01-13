Geraldine Daly, 8 Stokers Lawn, Listowel and late of Knockane, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (Jan 14th) from 4.30pm to 7.00pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am, with burial afterwards in St, Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Gardaí appealing for public’s help in locating missing Kerry teenager
Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in locating a teenager who is missing from Kerry.Sixteen-year-old Elise Mulamba was last seen in Tralee at...
1pm Storm Brendan update
Storm Brendan has caused power outages and traffic disruption around Kerry. An orange wind warning from Met Eireann will remain in place for the county...
Minister Brendan Griffin calls for a Saturday election
Junior Minister Brendan Griffin has called for the election to be held on a Saturday.The Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minister says he believes...
Killarney social housing development at former guesthouse to be completed by end of year
A social housing development in a former guesthouse in Killarney is due to be completed before the end of the year.Armagh House on Park...
Garda whistleblower says he will resign
The garda who has described himself as a whistleblower in relation to allegations against garda members in the Killarney Division has indicated that he...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERDarren Randolph's proposed return to West Ham is continuing to drag-on.A fee had been agreed between the Hammers and Middlesbrough last week, for the...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBYThree tries in the final ten minutes saw Munster's European Champions Cup hopes likely ended by Racing yesterday.The southern province had fared well for...
Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Kerry Airport Kerry Area BoardU18 BOYS DIV 1: St Brendans BC 79, KCYMS 62U16 GIRLS DIV 1 CUP: Cahersiveen 61, Gneeveguilla 47MENS DIVISION 2...