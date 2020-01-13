Geraldine Daly, 8 Stokers Lawn, Listowel and late of Knockane, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (Jan 14th) from 4.30pm to 7.00pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am, with burial afterwards in St, Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

