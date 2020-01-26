Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Monday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Removal at 8:00 pm to St. John’s Church, Causeway .Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery
Latest News
Gerald Whyte, Church Road, Causeway and late of Crotta, Kilflynn
Commuity Games Basketball Updates
Nelius Collins has the latest from today's action
€30,000 worth of suspected drugs found in Kerry
€30,000 worth of suspected drugs was seized in Kerry over the weekend.The discovery was made around 7pm following a search at a house in...
Kerry Referee Reflects On New Gaelic Football Rule Changes
Among the many talking points between Kerry and Dublin last night, the new rules were on show for the first time in the Allianz...
Latest Sports
