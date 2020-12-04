Gerald Stack, Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel and late of Dooncaha, Tarbert.

Predeceased by his parents Gerald and Nora, sisters Mary, Kitty, Peggy, Noreen and Breda. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister Hannah O’Sullivan (Finuge), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. R.I.P

A private family Funeral will take place for Gerald, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert, on Saturday morning at 11 am, which will be live-streamed on www.stmarystarbert.com , with burial afterwards in Murhur Cemetery, Moyvane.

