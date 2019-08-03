Gerald O’Neill, Botherbawn, Causeway.

Reposing at his home  on Sunday evening (Aug.4th) from 5pm – 8pm.  Removal from his home on Monday morning (Aug.5th) to St. John’s Church, Causeway for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock.  Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Causeway.   Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

