Gerald Burke, Grange Grove, Ballybrack, Firies, Killarney.

Reposing at his residence, Grange Grove, Ballybrack, Firies on Tuesday (July 30th) from 4pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to the Church of St. Gertrude, Firies. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday (July 31st) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare, New Cemetery, Firies.