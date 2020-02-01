Ger Slattery, Ballyspillane, Killarney & formerly of Muckross Rd., Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening (Feb.2nd), from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning (Feb.3rd), at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

