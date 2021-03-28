A PRIVATE FAMILY FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR GER DEE WITH REQUIEM MASS ON MONDAY AT 11AM IN CASTLEISLAND PARISH CHURCH. BURIEL AFTERWARDS IN KILBANIVANE CEMETERY CASTLEISLAND THE MASS WILL BE LIVE -STREAMED ON WWW. CHURCH SERVICES.TV
Two Kerry schools included in hot meal programme
Two Kerry primary schools are to be included in the Government's hot meals programme.As part of Budget 2021, an additional €5.5 million was provided...
One taken to hospital following crash at Manor West
One person has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle collision at Manor West in Tralee.The collision happened near the Bookshelf cafe in Manor...
13 COVID-19 related deaths and 604 new cases this evening – fewer than five...
The Department of Health has reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths this evening.As of midnight last night, the Department had been notified of 604 new...
All Ireland Junior Hurling Championship 1961
It's now 60 years since Kerry won the All Ireland Junior Hurling Championship.Former Kerryman newspaper sports editor John Barry was part of that side...
The Irish Grand National 2021
The Irish Grand National didn't go ahead last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was hoped the event would take place late in...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCEREngland are in FIFA World Cup qualifying action this evening.They're away to Albania in Group I with action just underway.Phil Foden and Harry Kae...