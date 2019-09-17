Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday (Sept 18th) from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Georgie Ryle, Tobar Naofa, Dean’s Lane, Tralee and formerly of Mitchel’s Crescent, Tralee.
Match Details Confirmed For Ladies County Football Championship Finals
Match details have been confirmed for the Randles Brothers Ladies County Football Championship Finals.The Intermediate decider is first up on Saturday, in Austin Stack...
Former Kerry Footballer Feels Current Side Will Learn A Lot From Games Against Dublin
Former Kerry footballer Noel Kennelly feels the current side will learn a lot from the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final and replay against Dublin....
Nominations Revealed For Kerry Senior Hurling All Stars
The seventh annual Kerry Senior Hurling Championship All Stars event is to take place this Saturday in the Forge Bar, Causeway.As well as a...
Lunchtime Sports Update
Laois G-A-A have confirmed that Mike Quirke will be put forward for ratification as their new football manager at their next county board meeting.The...
