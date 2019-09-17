Georgie Ryle, Tobar Naofa, Dean’s Lane, Tralee and formerly of Mitchel’s Crescent, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday (Sept 18th) from 5pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.  Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

