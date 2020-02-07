George Mc Niece, St. Brendan’s Park and formerly of Chapel Street, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this evening (Fri Feb 7th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.  Removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.  Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

