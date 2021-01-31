George Kingston Dromoughty Kenmare and formerly of Ballinhassig Cork.

A private family funeral service will take place for George followed by a private family cremation.

Family flowers only please, Donations if desired would be greatly appreciated to The Irish Community Rapid Response Air Ambulance or Cancer Research Ireland.

House Private

Enquiries to Finnegans Funeral Directors Kenmare.

Suddenly at his home. Devoted husband of Heather and adored father of Graham, Luke and Brian. Sadly missed and will be lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, sister Joan and brother Ronnie, grandchildren Ruby, Daniel and Layla, daughters-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of wonderful friends, neighbours and hobby enthusiasts.

“A family man, an adventurer, a story teller, a courageous and tenacious spirit and a perpetual petrol head with a playful sense of humour. He blazed a trail in life that we can only try to follow.”

Requiescat in Pace

In keeping with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings – a private family funeral service will take place for George – followed by a private family cremation. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral in person, please use the “Condolences” link below as an option to offer your personal message and sympathy.

Heather, Graham, Luke and Brian would like to say a special thanks to their family, friends, neighbours and local services, who have been of such support during exceptional times.

We will gather for a celebration of George’s life when it is safe to do so and we would love to see you at that time (details will be available in due course)

Family flowers only please.

George’s family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

In keeping with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings – a private family funeral service will take place for George – followed by a private family cremation. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral in person, please use the “Condolences” link below as an option to offer your personal message and sympathy,your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box

