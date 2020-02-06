George Kelly – February 5th, 2020

Joe McGill is joined by George Kelly from Ballymallis. George runs Hazel Fort Farm. He has been a farm manager for most of his life including spending a decade farming in Saudi Arabia. He was national chair of the Men’s Shed Organisation and has been involved in various tourist and enterprise boards here in Kerry and beyond. He is currently the vice chair of SKDP.

