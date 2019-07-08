George Flaherty, Killeen, Keel, Castlemaine.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Tuesday (July 9th) from 5.30pm to 8pm. Followed by removal to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Latest News
Heart attack death risk higher in UHK
University Hospital Kerry has one of the highest death rates in the country for people who've had a heart attack or stroke.The average mortality...
13 children a year in Kerry forced to stay at home due to lack...
There are 13 children in Kerry each year who are being forced to stay at home because they're awaiting a school place.The figure is...
Jackie Healy, Addergown, Ballyduff.
Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff tomorrow Tuesday (July 9th) from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff. ...
North Kerry accident blackspot closed indefinitely to traffic from today
A section of road between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff has closed today indefinitely for significant roadworks.The R556 Rathscannell or Dale road is built on bog...
Tralee’s Castle Street remains closed
One of the county town’s major streets remains closed today due to structural issues with a building.Kerry County Council shut Castle Street in Tralee...
Latest Sports
Meath Looking To Raise Their Game For Super 8s
Ethan Devine of Meath says they must raise their games for the Super 8s.A 2-16 to 1-18 win over Clare has seen them go...
Lunchtime Sports Update
There's been a big shock already on 'Manic Monday' at Wimbledon.Women's top seed and world number 1 Ashleigh Barty has been beaten by Alison...
Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Tommy Healy Memorial Cup 1/4 Final (extra time & pens if needed) 7-30 Rattoo Rovers B v Mastergeeha FC , ...