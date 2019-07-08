George Flaherty, Killeen, Keel, Castlemaine.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Tuesday (July 9th) from 5.30pm to 8pm.  Followed by removal to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel.  Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

