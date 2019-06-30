George Brosnan, The Lower Road Mountcollins.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday (July 1st), from 6pm, followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins.  Requiem Mass on Tuesday (July 2nd),  at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery.

