General election candidate calling for action on North Kerry callout videos

It’s being claimed that outside groups are using Kerry villages as locations to settle feuds.

Sonny Foran of the Aontú party says over the past two years there’ve been a number of call outs filmed in the county, including in Ballyduff and Causeway.

Call out videos are posted online and involve people threatening others and challenging them to a fight.

Mr Foran says this illegal activity is causing distress and harm to communities.

He alleges if this continues, the situation could worsen and could lead potentially to serious injuries and even death.

Mr Foran says farmers in Ballyheigue also have to endure people posing as hunters with the aim of thieving.

The general election candidate says people with information should contact him or the gardaí.