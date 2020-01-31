Taking part in the third Kerry Candidates debate are John Bowler of the Irish Freedom Party, Deputy John Brassil of Fianna Fáil, Independent candidate Ted Cronin, Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae and Independent candidate Seán O’Leary.
General Election 2020 | Kerry Candidates debate – Part 3
