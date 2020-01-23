GE 2020: Meet 3 Candidates Running in Kerry – January 23rd, 2020





This morning, Jerry spoke to three of the 13 candidates who’ve declared they’re running in Kerry. He spoke first to independent Seán O’Leary, then to John Bowler of the Irish Freedom Party and finally to Ted Cronin, who’s an independent with a strong passion for animal rights.

