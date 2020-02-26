Gathering Traditional Festival takes place in Killarney

Music fans from all over the world are travelling to Killarney this week for the 21st Gathering Traditional Festival.

The five-day traditional music festival takes place in the Gleneagle Hotel from today until Sunday with concerts, céilís and sessions.

The Gathering Festival also plays host to music and dance workshops along with a special event next Sunday for children.

The 2020 concert line-up includes Donal Lunny, Andy Irvine & Triona and the Shandrum Céilí Band.

For more information visit www.thegathering.ie.