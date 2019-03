Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin have lost to UCC Demons in the Men’s Super League, going down 102-93.

Killorglin top scorers: Daniel Jokubaitis 29, Shaquille Dance 20, Darragh Jones 16

Demons: Brandon Watts 23, Colin O’Reilly 21, Girts Lazdans 20

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated CandS Neptune 87-82.

Scott's Lakers St Paul's Killarney are at home this evening in Men's Division One.





They host EJ Sligo All-Stars at 7.30.