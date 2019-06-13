Garveys Tralee Warriors Sign Daniel Jokubaitis From Killorglin

Reigning Men’s Super League champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have secured the services of former Killorglin star player Daniel Jokubaitis for the 2019/2020 season.

The 25 year old Lithuanian signed for the Warriors this week and will provide additional depth to their roster as they prepare to defend their Super League crown.

He was the Men’s National League Division One Player of the Year two seasons ago when helping Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin to secure their place in Men’s Super League for the first time.

Garveys Tralee Warriors Coach Pat Price says he is delighted with his new signing.

Daniel Jokubaitis says he has very high goals for both himself and his new club.