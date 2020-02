Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have had the sanction of the 6 points deduction lifted by the National Appeals Committee.

The Men’s Superleague Champions were threatened with the deduction of the points from wins over UCD Marian and DBS Eanna on either side of Christmas, relating to the registration of Andre Berry in mid-December.

It means Garvey’s Tralee Warriors remain at the top of the Men’s Superleague heading into this weekend’s home fixture against Pyrobel Killester.