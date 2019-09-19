Garveys Tralee Warriors Opening Game All-Ticket Affair

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors opening game of the 2019/2020 Super League season against UCD Marian at the Tralee Sports Complex on Saturday night is an all ticket affair.

Tickets for the clash of the 2018 and 2019 Super League champions will go on sale exclusively at Garvey’s Supervalu, Rock St., Tralee today at 4.00pm. Adult tickets are priced at €8.00 and U16s tickets are €5.00 each.

Admission to the game is by ticket only. Season ticket holders will be admitted to the game in the normal manner.

Doors open at the Tralee Sports Complex at 6.15pm and tip off is at 7.30pm.