Garvey’s Tralee Warriors Open Superleague Defence On 21st September

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will begin the defence of their Superleague title with a home tie against UCD Marian on Saturday September 21st.

The game at Tralee Sports Complex will tip-off at 7.30.

Also in the Men’s Superleague, Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin will be away to Coughlan C-and-S Neptune at 7pm on the same night.

In Men’s Division One, Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney will be away to Limerick Celtics at 6.30.

St Mary’s Castleisland will open their Women’s Division One campaign later in the month against Portlaoise Panthers at 7pm on Saturday 28th of September.