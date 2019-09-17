Garvey’s Tralee Warriors Officially Launch Their New Season

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors officially launched their 2019/2020 season in the Brandon Hotel in Tralee last night. The reigning Super League champions took time out from their preparations for the season opener against UCD Marian in the Tralee Sports Complex on Saturday night to mark the start of the new campaign.

The new players added to the squad over the off season were formally introduced and welcomed to the club including new American Jonathan Lawton playing out of Florida Southern College, Ivan Bogdanovic and Daniel Jokubaitis formerly of Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin and Keith Jumper who returns to the club after spending the summer in the US. Also rejoining the squad is Patrick McCarthy who spent last year studying abroad.

The club also introduced their new U20 squad that will compete as the Warriors in a new Basketball Ireland Mens National League for that level.

In his address to the assembled players, coaching staff, committee members, press, sponsors and friends of the club, Chairman Terry O’Brien announced that the club had reached a three year sponsorship agreement with main sponsors the Garvey Group for this season and the following two seasons.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors take on arch rivals UCD Marian in the opening game of the season on Saturday night next in the Tralee Sports Complex. Tip off is at 7.30pm. It sees the meeting of the League champions from 2018 and the champions of 2019 and promises to be another thrilling night of action at the home of the Warriors.

Paul Dick says they will approach the game against UCD like any other, trying to win it https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Paul-Dick.mp3

New recruit Jonathan Lawton says he has been made very welcome by the club and is ready for action https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Lawton-1.mp3