Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will face Pyrobel Killester in the Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup Semi-final on Saturday the 12th of January.

The game will be the highlight of a day-long programme of cup games at the Mardyke Arena in Cork.

Warriors versus Killester will tip-off at 8pm.





The other semi-final between UCD Marian and Belfast Star will be played earlier in the day, at 4pm in the Mardyke.