The Garvey’s SuperValue Senior Football Championship Round 2 draw has been made.

Round 2A;

St Kierans VS Dr Crokes

St Brendans VS South Kerry

West Kerry VS Killarney Legion

Dingle VS Kerins O’Rahillys

Round 2B;

East Kerry VS Austin Stacks

Mid Kerry VS Kilcummin

Rathmore VS Kenmare Shamrocks

Kenmare District VS Shannon Rangers

These games will take place next weekend and games will go to extra time if needed.