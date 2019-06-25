Garveys SuperValu – A Summer to Remember

Garvey’s SuperValu Tralee, Dingle, Listowel and Castleisland want to make 2019 a summer to remember for all their customers!

Everyone knows that Kerry Football is a big part of every Kerry summer, so Garveys would like to give one family the chance to create a special memory.

Over the next week, Garveys SuperValu will be giving one family the chance to attend a Kerry Football Team Training session with a picnic hamper provided by Garveys SuperValu!

When you shop in store at any Garveys SuperValu in Tralee, Dingle, Listowel or Castleisland, all you have to do to be in with a chance to win is put your contact name and number on the back of your Garveys Supervalu shopping receipt and put it in the special boxes provided

The winner will be announced this Friday (June 28th) on Kerry Today

Other prizes over the coming weeks include:

The opportunity to co-present Kerry’s Full Breakfast Show with Andrew and Elaine along with breakfast from Garveys Deli

2 tickets for the Rose of Tralee final night selection, with dinner for 2 and a bottle of wine in the Rose Hotel

The chance for 4 people to see Fungi followed by lunch in the newly refurbished Dingle Skellig Hotel