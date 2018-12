Garvey’s SuperValu Dingle won the Overall Store of the Year at the 26th annual Edward Dillon and Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Awards.

Tomás Garvey, Jim Garvey, Kevin O’Connor and Cliona Ekren attended to represent SuperValu Dingle and to collect their award.

Three other Kerry stores – SuperValu Castleisland, SuperValu Listowel, and SuperValu Tralee – were named as finalists in this year’s competition.