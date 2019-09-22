Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Round 1 Round Up

Round 1 of the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship continued with 6 games today.
The first two games of the day got underway at 1:30 where Legion faced Kilcummin in Fitzgerald Stadium and won on a score of 1-16 to 1-12 & St Brendan’s beat East Kerry at Austin Stack Park on a score of 2-11 to 1-12.
Mike O’Halloran was at the Legion game.
Tim Moynihan was watching the St Brendan’s game.
Kenmare District faced West Kerry in Templenoe at 2:30, as did South Kerry who took on Shannon Rangers in Caherciveen. South Kerry had a strong win over Shannon Rangers, beating them 3-16 to 1-10. After going to extra time Kenmare District lost out to West Kerry on just 1 point with a full time score of 2-17 to 2-18.
Gary O’Sullivan was watching South Kerry’s victory
Breda O’Shea was on the sideline of the West Kerry game
Finally the later 3.30 starts saw Dr Crokes VS Rathmore and Kerins O’Rahillys VS Kenmare Shamrocks. Dr Crokes were massively victorious over Rathmore, beating them 3-26 to 2-12, while Kerins O’Rahillys was a much closer win beating Kenmare Shamrocks 2-15 to 1-17.
Mike O’Halloran reports on Crokes win
Tim Moynihan reports on Kerins O’Rahilly’s win