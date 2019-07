Today sees the start of the Garveys Senior Hurling County Championship.

There is a double header in Austin Stack Park this evening.

First up at 5, Ballyheigue are up against Lixnaw while at 7 Abbeydorney go up against St Brendans.

Extra time will be played in the event of a draw.

Mike O Halloran will be there for us with reports right across the evening.