Garvey’s Listowel to be visited for Retail Excellence Store of the Year competition

Garvey’s SuperValu Listowel will be visited this week as part of the Retail Excellence Store of the Year competition.

They’re one of the 30 finalists in the contest, which promotes best practice and encourages the highest standards in the retail industry.

The overall winner nationally last year was Garvey’s SuperValu Tralee.





Retail Excellence have embarked on a countrywide Retail Road Trip this week visiting the 30 finalists including Garvey’s SuperValu Listowel; there’ll be an onsite visit and financial audit.

The category winners and National Store of the Year will be announced at a ceremony in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney on November 10th.