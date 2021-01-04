Garry Moore, Leedale, Caherslee and formerly of Pembroke St., Tralee.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and dearest father of Kathleen and Marion (Mc Hugh). Sadly missed by his loving family, his adored grandchildren Cillian & Aisling, son-in-law James, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Bridie, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Garry with the requiem mass being celebrated at 10.30am on Wednesday in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net followed by interment in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

