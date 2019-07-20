Garrett ‘Garry’ Costello, River Island House, Tieraclea, Tarbert

reposing at home in Tieraclea on Sunday from 4 to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Monday morning for Requiem mass at 11 O Clock. Interment to follow in Lyrecrompane Cemetery.
Latest News
Gary O Neill Makes Dream Start To Life At Shamrock Rovers
Kerry man Gary O Neill grabbed the headlines this week when his goal secured the passage of Shamrock Rovers into the Second Round of...
The N22 Tralee-Killarney Road fully reopened after repair works
The N22 Tralee-Killarney Road has fully reopened, following repair works on a burst water main.The road was flooded earlier today due to the burst...
Previews – Kerry v Donegal
Paddy Power ambassador and All Ireland Winner Aidan O Mahony previews Kerry v DonegalHe was joined by Radio Kerry analysts Ambrose O Donovan and...
Kerry V Galway – Score by Score
Kerry are taking on Galway in the All Ireland Junior Final.
Kilcummin Boxer In Action Tonight
Siobhan O Leary caught up with John ahead of her big fight tonight
