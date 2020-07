Gardaí say they will be issuing fines to drivers who are illegally parked on the approach roads to Banna.

The good weather has seen crowds flock to the beach and Gardaí say vehicles are being parked at both sides of the road down to the strand.

Gardaí say this can pose issues to emergency services who may need to access the beach.

They are appealing to people to park responsibly.

Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe has issued this warning: