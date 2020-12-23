Gardaí warning motorists of difficult driving conditions in parts of Kerry

Gardai are warning motorists of difficult driving conditions in parts of Kerry this morning.

Overnight snowfall means the Conor Pass and the Ballaghisheen Pass should be avoided this morning, although Gardaí say the Conor Pass is passable.

There are also reports that the main Kenmare to Killarney road through Kilgarvan has been affected by spot flooding; while there’s snow on the road between Clonkeen and Ballyvourney around the county bounds.

A heavy rainfall warning was also in place overnight.

The AA is appealing to motorists to reduce speed and keep back from the vehicle in front as roads are likely to remain wet for some time this morning.