Gardaí are warning of an automated telephone scam targeting people in Cork and Kerry.

The Garda Press Office says a large number of people in the two counties have been targeted over the past 24 hours by a scam purporting to be from a large online retailer.

The pre-recorded message claims the person has issues with their account and gives them the option to speak to a manager.

Gardaí are advising the public not to give any personal details out over the phone.